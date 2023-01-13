Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Balaji temple nets over Rs 1,450 crore in hundi collection in 2022

The TTD sold 11.54 lakh Laddu Prasadam in 2022 as against 5.96 lakh in the previous year.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara swamy shrine on the Tirumala hills here, considered as the world's richest Hindu temple, has earned over Rs 1,450 crore in 2022 by way of offering (hundi collections) from devotees.

According to Dharma Reddy Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as many as 2.37 crore devotes visited the temple last year.

The shrine received Rs 833.41 crore as Hundi Collection and the number of devotees visited stood at 1.04 crore in 2021.2.37 crore devotees visited the shrine in 2022.

Hundi collections were at Rs 1,450.50 crore," Reddy told media persons in a press conference.

A senior official of the temple administration told PTI that the figures are not comparable as most part of the 2021 and beginning of 2022 were under COVID-19 restrictions.

The TTD official figures state that in December alone, the TTD got Rs 129.37 crore towards Hundi collections and the number of devotees who visited the Lord Balaji temple stood at Rs 20.25 lakh.

Till January 11 this year, over six lakh devotes visited the temple and offered Rs 39.40 crore in the Srivari Hundi.

The TTD sold 11.54 lakh Laddu Prasadam in 2022 as against 5.96 lakh in the previous year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Balaji temple Tirupati
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp