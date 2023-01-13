YSRC senior leader Perni Nani ridicules Pawan Kalyan’s speech as empty cinema dialogues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong rebuttal to Pawan Kalyan’s comments on YSRC, the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC senior leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dismissed Jana Sena chief’s speech as empty cinema dialogues sans substance.

Addressing a press conference soon after the Yuva Shakti programme of JSP at Ranastalam, Perni Nani minced no words in word to word rebuttal to Pawan’s remarks. “His speech is full of self-praise and criticism of others. Would anyone say ‘I don’t trust you’ to people who came to support him. Ridiculous,” he remarked.

Taking exception to Pawan Kalyan describing Jagan as ‘Three Cards CM’, the former minister said the JSP chief was nothing but a ‘political prostitute’.“He has an alliance with the BJP on one hand and on the other he sails with the TDP,” Perni Nani said. On unemployment, the YSRC leader asked Pawan Kalyan, why he did not find unemployment when he was allied with the TDP in 2014.

“How many jobs did you both (TDP and JSP) give. You and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu only now how to play useless politics. You have cheated Kapus, BCs. Why have you not allowed a single BC leader on the stage,” he wanted to know.

Continuing his tirade against the JSP chief, Perni Nani wondered why Pawan Kalyan who criticised the TDP chief, went to the latter’s residence for tea. “Is there any people with such rotten track record,” he asked. Objecting to the JSP chief describing the YSRC government as dictatorial, the former minister wanted to know if such was the case, would the JSP have secured permission for the public meeting.

He also took exception to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu. He also found fault with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Tourism Minister RK Roja and criticising her comments. “Is that how you respect women working in movies?” Perni questioned. He advised the JSP chief to learn how to respect women first.

Finding fault with the JSP chief’s claim of his strong worded criticism of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009 elections, he said after that episode, Pawan went missing from political sphere till 2014.

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong rebuttal to Pawan Kalyan’s comments on YSRC, the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC senior leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dismissed Jana Sena chief’s speech as empty cinema dialogues sans substance. Addressing a press conference soon after the Yuva Shakti programme of JSP at Ranastalam, Perni Nani minced no words in word to word rebuttal to Pawan’s remarks. “His speech is full of self-praise and criticism of others. Would anyone say ‘I don’t trust you’ to people who came to support him. Ridiculous,” he remarked. Taking exception to Pawan Kalyan describing Jagan as ‘Three Cards CM’, the former minister said the JSP chief was nothing but a ‘political prostitute’.“He has an alliance with the BJP on one hand and on the other he sails with the TDP,” Perni Nani said. On unemployment, the YSRC leader asked Pawan Kalyan, why he did not find unemployment when he was allied with the TDP in 2014. “How many jobs did you both (TDP and JSP) give. You and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu only now how to play useless politics. You have cheated Kapus, BCs. Why have you not allowed a single BC leader on the stage,” he wanted to know. Continuing his tirade against the JSP chief, Perni Nani wondered why Pawan Kalyan who criticised the TDP chief, went to the latter’s residence for tea. “Is there any people with such rotten track record,” he asked. Objecting to the JSP chief describing the YSRC government as dictatorial, the former minister wanted to know if such was the case, would the JSP have secured permission for the public meeting. He also took exception to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu. He also found fault with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Tourism Minister RK Roja and criticising her comments. “Is that how you respect women working in movies?” Perni questioned. He advised the JSP chief to learn how to respect women first. Finding fault with the JSP chief’s claim of his strong worded criticism of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009 elections, he said after that episode, Pawan went missing from political sphere till 2014.