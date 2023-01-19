Home States Andhra Pradesh

Case filed against AP Minister Ambati over sale of Sankranti lucky draw tickets

Based on a private case filed by Jana Sena Party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, the court issued the orders.

Published: 19th January 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the directions of Guntur court, a case was registered against Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu in Sattenapalli police station under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Act.

Based on a private case filed by Jana Sena Party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, the court issued the orders. Rao alleged that YSRC activists, led by Ambati, were selling Sankranti Lucky Draw tickets at a price of Rs 100 each in Sattenapalli and Guntur city.

Over 3 lakh tickets were printed and village/ward volunteers were forcing YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries to purchase them, he alleged. It was also alleged that the volunteers were deducting the price of two or three tickets from the pension amount of beneficiaries. The court directed the police to register a case against Ambati and probe the matter.

