Actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna’s health condition highly critical

However, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru late Friday night for better treatment.

Published: 29th January 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nandamuri Tarakaratna

Telugu actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of film actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna is said to be highly critical. Tarakaratna suffered a massive heart stroke on Friday when he attended the Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from Kuppam in Chittoor district.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and from there to PES Medical College in Kuppam. However, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru late Friday night for better treatment.

According to a medical bulletin released by Narayana Hrudayalaya, the condition of Tarakaratna is highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after myocardial infarction.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and former Union minister and BJP leader D Purandeswari visited Narayana Hrudayalaya and enquired about the condition of Tarakaratna. Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is also in Bengaluru.

