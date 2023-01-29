Actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna’s health condition highly critical

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of film actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna is said to be highly critical. Tarakaratna suffered a massive heart stroke on Friday when he attended the Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from Kuppam in Chittoor district.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and from there to PES Medical College in Kuppam. However, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru late Friday night for better treatment.

According to a medical bulletin released by Narayana Hrudayalaya, the condition of Tarakaratna is highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after myocardial infarction.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and former Union minister and BJP leader D Purandeswari visited Narayana Hrudayalaya and enquired about the condition of Tarakaratna. Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is also in Bengaluru.

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of film actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna is said to be highly critical. Tarakaratna suffered a massive heart stroke on Friday when he attended the Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from Kuppam in Chittoor district. #NandamuriTarakaRatna Health Update: Remains Critical. pic.twitter.com/fp9Z1auoWR — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 28, 2023 He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and from there to PES Medical College in Kuppam. However, he was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru late Friday night for better treatment. According to a medical bulletin released by Narayana Hrudayalaya, the condition of Tarakaratna is highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after myocardial infarction. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and former Union minister and BJP leader D Purandeswari visited Narayana Hrudayalaya and enquired about the condition of Tarakaratna. Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is also in Bengaluru.