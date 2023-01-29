Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Oberoi Group to construct 7 star hotel in Tirupati

The  district administration is likely to allot 50 acres of land parcel at Isukathota for the construction of Oberoi Hotel.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Oberoi Group of Hotels on Saturday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department to construct a 7-star hotel in Tirupati. The MoU was signed in the presence of Oberoi Group president and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director K Kanna Babu.

The tourism department formally handed over 20 acres of land parcel on Zoo Park road near Alipiri to the Oberoi Group on lease-cum-rent basis. The Oberoi Group also evinced interest in constructing 7-star hotels at Gandikota, Visakhapatnam, Pichchukalanka and Horsley Hills.

District Tourism Officer Purender Reddy told TNIE that the Oberoi Group will invest `100 crore for constructing the hotel in Tirupati.“The Oberoi Hotel will be the first 7-star facility in Tirupati. The hotel will bring more investments in the service sector and industries and generate employment opportunities in the region. The agreement about the lease, rent and construction of the hotel will be made in the coming days,” he said.

Later, the Oberoi Group representatives, along with Kadapa District Collector V Vijayarama Raju visited Gandikota in Jammalamadugu. They inspected Penna gorge and Gandikota and the 400-acre government land at Isukathota. The district administration is likely to allot 50 acres of land parcel at Isukathota for the construction of the Oberoi Hotel.

