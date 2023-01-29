Officials told to expedite Jagananna's layout works in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri instructed the housing department officials to speed up the construction of houses at Jagananna colonies under city limits.

She inspected the progress of works at Perecherla layout and held a review meeting here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that all basic amenities should be provided at all layouts to facilitate the beneficiaries. The nodal officers and ward secretariat volunteers should provide all required assistance to the beneficiaries and encourage them to finish the construction by Ugadi this year.

She also instructed the officials to submit reports on the progress of works frequently without fail and resolve the issues in coordination as soon as they are reported to prevent delays in the completion of the works.

