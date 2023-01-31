Andhra Pradesh capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that Vishakapatnam will soon become the state capital and added that he will be shifting there in the months to come.

Jagan made the announcement at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet and Curtain Raiser for Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 organised in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Here I am to invite you all to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital in days to come and I myself would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in months to come as well," he said inviting the diplomats and industrialists to participate in Global Investors Summit in the port city on March 3 and 4.

The CM's announcement comes on the day when the Supreme Court is scheduled to continue hearing the petitions challenging the High Court's verdict on Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Since the apex court's verdict staying the High Court's rule to develop Amaravati in six months' time, several ministers and leaders of the ruling party have been giving statements that Visakhapatnam will become executive capital very shortly and the seat of administration will be shifted to Vizag at the earliest.

In his brief speech at the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the advantages of Andhra Pradesh, which he described as the fastest-growing state in the country with 11.43 per cent GSDP. "Andhra Pradesh for the last three consecutive years is being rated as the number one in the country with regards to ease of doing business from industrialists' perspective," he said.

Pointing out the 974 km long coastline, the Chief Minister said they have six ports with four more to come and six airports in the state. He also added that three of the 11 industrial corridors in the country are being developed in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the connectivity offered by the state to the Industrial community.

He said the state has a treasure house of 48 minerals suitable for various mineral-specific industries. "Most importantly, we have a single desk portal, where all the approvals are deemed given within 21 days. This is the testimony as to how swift and fast we are," he explained.

He said the state has four electronic clusters, two toy clusters, two food processing clusters 10 textile park clusters, two cement clusters, one medical device manufacturing cluster, two pharma clusters ad four automobile clusters along with plug-and-play modules.

He urged the diplomats and industrialists to put a strong word about the state and invite them to see for themselves how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh.

