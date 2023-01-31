Ayyanna Patrudu’s son appears before Crime Investigation Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and iTDP co-convener Chintakayala Vijay appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (APCID) at its Guntur regional office on Monday. It may be recalled that APCID had registered a case against the son of former minister and senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu under IPC Sections 419, 469, 153A, 505(2), 120B read with 34, and Section 66(c) of IT Act for intentionally circulating a photo of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharati with a caption ‘BharatiPay’ on social media platforms.

He has been asked to appear before the CID on February 16. The CID officials had received a complaint, alleging that the TDP’s social media wing iTDP was circulating fake posts to target the State government and the family members of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sleuths of the investigation agency had recently visited Vijay’s house in Narsipatnam and issued notices under IPC Section 41 A to his family members as he was not present. Vijay was instructed to appear before the CID on January 27.

During interrogation, the officials reportedly recorded Vijay’s statements over the administrative affairs of iTDP and its activities.

Speaking to reporters after questioning, the TDP leader came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and accused the YSRC of trying to suppress the voice of the people who were speaking against its mismanagement and shortcomings. “APCID officials crossed their limits and misbehaved with my family members and children under the pretext of serving notices on me,” Vijay alleged.

