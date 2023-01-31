Will fight alone like a lion against pack of wolves: Jagan’s roaring war cry to Opposition

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lashing out at the Opposition for ganging up against his government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would fight alone like a lion even if a pack of wolves targeted him.

Addressing a public meet at Vinukonda town in Palnadu district on Monday organised for disbursing Rs 330.15 crore as financial assistance through DBT mode into the accounts of 3,30,145 Rajaka, Nayee brahmin and tailor families in the State, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Unlike my opponents, neither do I have alliances nor I am dependent on others. All I rely on is my minority & poor brethren and grace of the God.”

Describing the prevailing situation in the State as a conflict between ‘haves’ (represented by Opposition) and ‘have-nots’ (represented by the government), Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It is not a caste war in the State today, but a class war. It is the war between your son (Jagan) who strives to keep every promise made and a gang of betrayers.” Reiterating his commitment to make Backward Classes as backbone classes, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has been striving hard to give the due share to BCs, SCs, STs and other minorities through welfare schemes so far. “Today, barber and tailor families received Rs 10,000 each for the third consecutive year under Jagananna Chedodu, so that they can stand on their own feet. In the last three-and-half years, a total of Rs 927 crore financial aide has been provided to them,” he explained.

Jagan said that through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) itself, Rs 1,92,938 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries in the last 43 months without any scope for discrimination, favouritism or corruption. “A total of Rs 3 lakh crore has been provided to the beneficiaries through the non-DBT schemes like housing, gorumudda, vidya kanuma,” he said. Asserting that welfare of the oppressed classes has been the top priority of his government, the Chief Minister said, “Not a day has gone by, when he has not said naa (my) BC, naa SC, naa ST, naa Minority. Our government has strived and is striving for their welfare,” he added.

AP stands as role model to other States: Jagan

Taking serious exception to the often repeated criticism of the Opposition — ‘Under Jagan, AP will be another Sri Lanka’ — the Chief Minister said, “Today Andhra Pradesh is number one in growth rate when it comes to GSDP. With 11.43 percent growth rate, Andhra Pradesh stands role model for all other states. You should all think about how it was made possible amidst the lies spewed by the Opposition? It was made possible because the government led every sector to the path of development,” he said.

Elaborating further, he said that nearly 62 per cent of the State population is dependent on agriculture and 50 per cent of the farmers have less than 1.25 acre as landholding. “In order to help the farmers, our government has been implementing Rythu Bharosa scheme. Eighty per cent of the farmers’ cropping needs is being taken care through an aid of Rs 13,500 per annum. In case of a calamity, the government has been lending a helping hand by providing input subsidy in that very season. These measures ensured smiles on the faces of the farmers. Agriculture has started running, so has the state economy,” he explained.

“Our government ensured more than 55 lakh families, who are self dependent by running kiran shops, tiffin centres, do not face problems by facilitating Rs 10,000 loan under Jagananna Thodu and Chehutha schemes. Mastyakara Bharosa, Nethanna Nestham, Kapu Nesthan, EBC Nestham among others have ensured that working class of the State has successfully overcome the Covid pandemic and the State has progressed ahead with 11.43 per cent growth rate,” he said

Jagan called upon the people to compare his regime, which is pro-poor and pro-welfare to ensure growth of the state, with the government of the TDP. “The state, people and budget were the same. That old man failed and our government succeeded with direct benefit transfer schemes,” he said.

Taking dig at TDP, he said that Naidu was supported by a gang of dacoits, who firmly believed in Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Plunder, Stash & Devour), benefiting a few, while his government implemented DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), benefiting all.

GUNTUR: Lashing out at the Opposition for ganging up against his government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would fight alone like a lion even if a pack of wolves targeted him. Addressing a public meet at Vinukonda town in Palnadu district on Monday organised for disbursing Rs 330.15 crore as financial assistance through DBT mode into the accounts of 3,30,145 Rajaka, Nayee brahmin and tailor families in the State, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Unlike my opponents, neither do I have alliances nor I am dependent on others. All I rely on is my minority & poor brethren and grace of the God.” Describing the prevailing situation in the State as a conflict between ‘haves’ (represented by Opposition) and ‘have-nots’ (represented by the government), Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It is not a caste war in the State today, but a class war. It is the war between your son (Jagan) who strives to keep every promise made and a gang of betrayers.” Reiterating his commitment to make Backward Classes as backbone classes, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has been striving hard to give the due share to BCs, SCs, STs and other minorities through welfare schemes so far. “Today, barber and tailor families received Rs 10,000 each for the third consecutive year under Jagananna Chedodu, so that they can stand on their own feet. In the last three-and-half years, a total of Rs 927 crore financial aide has been provided to them,” he explained. Jagan said that through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) itself, Rs 1,92,938 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries in the last 43 months without any scope for discrimination, favouritism or corruption. “A total of Rs 3 lakh crore has been provided to the beneficiaries through the non-DBT schemes like housing, gorumudda, vidya kanuma,” he said. Asserting that welfare of the oppressed classes has been the top priority of his government, the Chief Minister said, “Not a day has gone by, when he has not said naa (my) BC, naa SC, naa ST, naa Minority. Our government has strived and is striving for their welfare,” he added. AP stands as role model to other States: Jagan Taking serious exception to the often repeated criticism of the Opposition — ‘Under Jagan, AP will be another Sri Lanka’ — the Chief Minister said, “Today Andhra Pradesh is number one in growth rate when it comes to GSDP. With 11.43 percent growth rate, Andhra Pradesh stands role model for all other states. You should all think about how it was made possible amidst the lies spewed by the Opposition? It was made possible because the government led every sector to the path of development,” he said. Elaborating further, he said that nearly 62 per cent of the State population is dependent on agriculture and 50 per cent of the farmers have less than 1.25 acre as landholding. “In order to help the farmers, our government has been implementing Rythu Bharosa scheme. Eighty per cent of the farmers’ cropping needs is being taken care through an aid of Rs 13,500 per annum. In case of a calamity, the government has been lending a helping hand by providing input subsidy in that very season. These measures ensured smiles on the faces of the farmers. Agriculture has started running, so has the state economy,” he explained. “Our government ensured more than 55 lakh families, who are self dependent by running kiran shops, tiffin centres, do not face problems by facilitating Rs 10,000 loan under Jagananna Thodu and Chehutha schemes. Mastyakara Bharosa, Nethanna Nestham, Kapu Nesthan, EBC Nestham among others have ensured that working class of the State has successfully overcome the Covid pandemic and the State has progressed ahead with 11.43 per cent growth rate,” he said Jagan called upon the people to compare his regime, which is pro-poor and pro-welfare to ensure growth of the state, with the government of the TDP. “The state, people and budget were the same. That old man failed and our government succeeded with direct benefit transfer schemes,” he said. Taking dig at TDP, he said that Naidu was supported by a gang of dacoits, who firmly believed in Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Plunder, Stash & Devour), benefiting a few, while his government implemented DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), benefiting all.