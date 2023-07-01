Stop making personal attacks: Pawan Kalyan to YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of having no respect for the Law and Police Department.

“It is a pity that we are in the State ruled by a person, who thrashed a police official in the police station itself when he was young with the support of his grandfather,” he said, addressing a large public gathering at Bhimavaram on Friday as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra.

Taking exception to Jagan’s personal attacks on him at every meeting he attends, the JSP chief said if he wants, he can expose every dark secret of Jagan and his ministers. “Jagan, I know each and every aspect of your life. If I start disclosing them, you will bleed from the ears. However, my upbringing prevents me from stooping to such a low,” he warned.

Stating that he is not afraid of petty tactics that border on ad hominem, he advised YSRC leaders criticising him to fix silencers to their mouths.

Expressing concern over lawlessness in the State under the YSRC government, he said ganja become the State crop and axe become the State symbol. Stating he is least bothered about the faction and ‘rowdy power’ of Jagan, the JSP chief dared the Chief Minister for a ‘do or die’ ballot battle in Godavari districts.

In his lengthy speech, touching upon every aspect from his promise to support BCs and other castes to failures of the YSRC government, Pawan Kalyan said in the present regime, even trees bitterly struggle, as they get felled, whenever Jagan attends public meetings in the State.

