Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society to focus on fine flavour cocoa

VIJAYAWADA: After having emerged as one of the largest cocoa growers in the country, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to become the chocolate capital by venturing into the world of fine flavour cocoa.In this background, the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) is establishing cocoa processing units for producing fine flavour beans that can be exported and supplied to premium chocolate makers worldwide.

AP and Kerala contribute to 75 per cent of the total production of cocoa beans. The lush green Godavari districts have been a cocoa haven as intercropping with coconut has yielded exceptional results.

With approximately 11,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans produced from around 40,000 hectares, Andhra Pradesh has long been a major supplier to some of the world’s largest chocolate makers. The ease and reliability of the partnership with major companies have resulted in a constant price of Rs 200-210 per kilogram cocoa beans.

However, the global chocolate landscape has been transforming. The rise of health-conscious consumers and increasing number of chocolate connoisseurs have led to an exponential growth in the demand for fine quality chocolates worldwide. The key ingredient that sets premium chocolate apart is fine flavour cocoa beans.The real success story lies in the recent transformation of these cocoa beans into a premium global brand that commands a lucrative market, officials of Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society remarked.

“These rare beans are produced by experienced processors in only a few countries, commanding at least a 30% extra premium over regular beans. The premium soars to 50% for organically grown beans,” officials explained.

An individual Eluru farmer’s pilot project proved to be a resounding success as his unit, established under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, produced 20 metric tonnes of fine flavour cocoa beans. The unit went on to export an impressive 23 metric tonnes of beans at a 25% premium in the inaugural year of operations in FY 2022-23, officials pointed out.

Buoyed by the triumph, APFPS actively began encouraging more farmers and Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) to venture into fine- flavour cocoa production. After conducting informative workshops in the region and thorough due diligence, five FPOs—Dwaraka Palm Oilfed Producer Company Limited, Chintalapudi Fed Producer Company Limited, Teegalavancha-Narsapuram Fed Producer Company Limited, Haritha Mithra FPC and Maddi Anjaneya FPO—have been identified to establish cocoa primary processing units under the PMFME scheme.

Each of the selected FPOs will establish a unit capable of producing 16 metric tonnes of fine flavour beans. Under buy-back agreements, the processed beans will be procured at a minimum 30% premium. These five units are poised to export fine flavour beans to premium chocolate makers through their India-based procurement partners this year. Furthermore, APFPS is working towards establishing direct export channels with buyers in France and Belgium in a bid to unlock more premium for AP’s cocoa beans. By adhering to international processing standards, the Godavari cocoa beans have the potential to become a force to reckon with in the world of fine flavour cocoa.

