School mum after 11-year-old boy’s death in AP: Deputy DEO

KADAPA: A day after an 11-year-old boy, studying at Bheeram Sreedhar Reddy International School in Khazipeta mandal of Kadapa, died under suspicious circumstances, the fate of nearly 1,500 students hangs in the balance as the district education officer (DEO) has directed mandal education officers (MEOs) to talk to parents regarding enrolling their wards in other schools.

“The DEO has tried to contact the management of the school, but there has been no response from them,” in-charge deputy DEO Rajagopal Reddy said on Sunday. Tension had erupted at the school on Saturday, following the death of a Class VI student, identified as Sohit from Pulivendula. The boy’s parents alleged that Sohit had died after being thrashed by a school teacher as his body bore several injury marks. The student was shifted to a private hospital in Chennuru, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following this, a five-member committee headed by the in-charge was formed to probe the incident. The other members of the panel are Midday Meal assistant director Devaraju, Tahasildar and two MEOs.“The DEO issued orders for withdrawing the recognition of the school on Saturday. Parents of the students approached the DEO and raised concerns over the future of their children. A five-member committee was appointed for probing the incident,” Rajagopal Reddy added.

He explained that they will take statements from school correspondent B Subba Reddy, principal Swetha, boys hostel in-charge warden Anji, block in-charge Siva and room in-charge Ramudu.

“We will also talk to a student Akhil, Sohit’s relative Basavaiah, an employee of the school Anil, and his parents. We will initiate action after receiving the student’s post-mortem report,” he said.

The official explained that the DEO has asked local MEOs to organise a meeting with the parents of the students and take a decision on enrolling their wards on other schools.

