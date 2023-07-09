Complete Nadu-Nedu works by 2024; says Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to complete the modernisation works of government schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme by December next year. He also instructed officials to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of children aged 5-18 years in schools, irrespective of private or government, by July end.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy held a review meeting here on Saturday with the officials and laid emphasis on the ongoing Nadu-Nedu works, distribution of school kits under Vidya Kanuka to students from Class 1-10, teachers’ grievances, enrolment drive concerning school education and its effectiveness, and sustainable development goals.

Speaking on the occasion, school infrastructure commissioner K Bhaskar stated that 38 per cent of the civil works have already been completed and measures are being taken to complete the works soon.

He informed that out of 45,000 schools in the State, they have completed the development of 15,000 schools in the first phase and work is under progress in 16,000 schools in the second phase. The fate of 14,000 schools is yet to be decided.

The Chief Secretary instructed Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education), to take action against the concerned mandal education officer who fail to take measures against the teachers who bar students from using the toilets built on school premises under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He instructed him to take measures to prevent anaemia among the students and ensure the distribution of iron and folic tablets and nutritious mid-day meal to all the students.

Dr Jawahar Reddy further instructed the Principal Secretary to ensure that two government junior colleges, including one women’s junior college, are available in all the mandals as per the government’s directive.

He suggested that efforts should be made to achieve the sustainable development goals set by the education department by the end of December this year.

Praveen Prakash ensured that the gross enrollment process will be completed by July end of this year. Dr Reddy instructed the officials to make the various types of government certificates required by students available online through the DigiLocker system.

