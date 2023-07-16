Home States Andhra Pradesh

No mining in 18 sand reaches in Chittoor

The firm engaged with sand mining operations in the said reaches will have to obtain environmental clearances to take up the sand mining operations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is no ban on sand mining in the State, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy, in a release issued here on Saturday, informed that as per Supreme Court’s order, approvals for 18 open sand reaches in Araniyar river in Chittoor district have been cancelled. 

He emphasised that the SC issued stay orders on the penalty issued by the National Green Tribunal on the said 18 reaches and also suggested the environment ministry review the clearances issued under B1 and B2 categories.

Asserting that the State government is implementing a better sand policy, he stated that the required sand was stored to meet the construction demand during the monsoon. “Ignoring all the facts, a vernacular daily published false news on the sand mining in AP. Operations have been stalled only in 18 sand reaches .”

