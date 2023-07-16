Seasonal fevers grip tribals in Manyam district

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The arrival of rain has led to an outbreak of viral fevers in Neliparthi village under Saluru Mandal in the Parvathipuram-Manyam agency. At least 300 people out of 1,400 (in the past two weeks) have visited the hospital with complaints of fever, headaches, body pains, and dehydration.

Accounting for poor sanitation, contaminated water and lack of medical facilities, at least two persons per family are suffering from viral fever. Hospitals have gone short of beds due to the increasing number of patients. People are forced to take treatment at home due to the non-availability of beds in the government area hospital.

However, Parvathipuram-Manyam DM and HO Dr B Jagannadharao claimed that the outbreak is now under control. Speaking to TNIE, Jagannadharao informed that taking into consideration several requests, he conducted a special medical camp in Neliparthi on Thursday.

At least 57 patients attended the medical camp. Of them, eight were suffering from viral fever, while the remaining complained of other health issues like headaches.

“We have been providing the necessary treatment to them. The panchayat raj officials have conducted sanitation programs and created awareness among the locals. Asha workers and village volunteers have been conducting surveys and have uploaded the survey data on the ANM’s logins. We have completed the fever survey for as many as 1,82,000 people coming from under 62,500 households so far. We have alerted the local health department staff to take adequate measures to control the outbreak,” Jagannadharao added.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishan, a resident of Neliparthi village, said, “Every two members in a family is suffering from viral fever. Poor sanitation has been a long-occurring issue in our village. I appeal to the district officials as well as government to conduct sanitation works and also provide the necessary treatment to all the victims.”

