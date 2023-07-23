‘Southern States logged peak power demand in summer’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All States in the Southern region have registered the highest peak demand and maximum energy met in May/June-2023, Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand and chairman of Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) said on Saturday.

Presiding over the 47th SRPC meeting in Visakhapatnam, he said the Southern Regional Grid delivered power as per the expectations of the consumers even as the delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon has tested their resilience.

During the meeting, the SRPC agreed to write a letter to the Ministry of Power recommending the implementation of an order dated December 6, 2022, for getting transmission charges from the Central pool for intra-state lines carrying interstate power.

The SRPC also requested Central Transmission Utility India Ltd (CTUIL) to take up an urgent listing of the case relating to the relinquishment of the corridor in the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) by engaging a senior counsel as it involves the collection of hundreds of crores of rupees from Independent Power Producers.

The SRPC chairman advised power utilities to focus on the common issues impacting their operational and commercial performances to get an amicable solution and to seek necessary guidance from the SRPC secretariat for integrated, secured and reliable operations of the Southern Grid.

