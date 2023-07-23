Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Southern States logged peak power demand in summer’

Presiding over the 47th SRPC meeting in Visakhapatnam, he said the Southern Regional Grid delivered power as per the expectations of the consumers.

Published: 23rd July 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

TNEB, Electricity, Power cut

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All States in the Southern region have registered the highest peak demand and maximum energy met in May/June-2023, Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand and chairman of Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) said on Saturday.

Presiding over the 47th SRPC meeting in Visakhapatnam, he said the Southern Regional Grid delivered power as per the expectations of the consumers even as the delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon has tested their resilience.

During the meeting, the SRPC agreed to write a letter to the Ministry of Power recommending the implementation of an order dated  December 6, 2022, for getting transmission charges from the Central pool for intra-state lines carrying interstate power.

The SRPC also requested Central Transmission Utility India Ltd (CTUIL) to take up an urgent listing of the case relating to the relinquishment of the corridor in the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) by engaging a senior counsel as it involves the collection of hundreds of crores of rupees from Independent Power Producers.

The SRPC chairman advised power utilities to focus on the common issues impacting their operational and commercial performances to get an amicable solution and to seek necessary guidance from the SRPC secretariat for integrated, secured and reliable operations of the Southern Grid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Vijayanand Southern Regional Grid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp