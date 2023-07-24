Home States Andhra Pradesh

11-year-old Andhra boy addicted to YouTube kills self

His neighbours said that the boy had spent a significant amount of time watching YouTube videos over the last few months.

Published: 24th July 2023

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An 11-year-old boy named Uday hanged himself at his residence at Kristu Naik Thanda in Yellareddpet mandal on Sunday.

Uday was said to be addicted to YouTube and reportedly watched in his room a video related to suicide by hanging on his parent’s phone before the incident occurred.  

Alarmed by the lack of response from their son, Uday’s parents broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Uday was shifted to a nearby private hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Yellareddypet police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

