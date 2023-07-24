New railway zone will be a reality soon: BJP MP Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will be operational soon after the construction of administrative building. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who has been appointed member of the East Coast Railway Users Consultative Committee, said there are some issues with the land alienated for the railway zone administrative building.

The MP told TNIE that he would take up the land issue with the State government next week so as to ensure that construction of the building is taken up in a month. The draft plan has already been ready and funds have been released for the purpose.

He hoped that there will be no further hurdles and the new railway zone will become operational at the earliest. The MP made a surprise inspection of Visakhapatnam railway station to study passenger amenities.

He was accompanied by the senior railway DCM and other officials. The MP spoke to several passengers and enquired about the facilities at the railway station.Later, he directed the railway officials to look into the problems raised by passengers.

