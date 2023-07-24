Home States Andhra Pradesh

New railway zone will be a reality soon: BJP MP Narasimha Rao

The MP made a surprise inspection of Visakhapatnam railway station to study passenger amenities.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will be operational soon after the construction of administrative building. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who has been appointed member of the East Coast Railway Users Consultative Committee, said there are some issues with the land alienated for the railway zone administrative building.

The MP told TNIE that he would take up the land issue with the State government next week so as to ensure that construction of the building is taken up in a month. The draft plan has already been ready and funds have been released for the purpose.

He hoped that there will be no further hurdles and the new railway zone will become operational at the earliest. The MP made a surprise inspection of Visakhapatnam railway station to study passenger amenities.

He was accompanied by the senior railway DCM and other officials. The MP spoke to several passengers and enquired about the facilities at the railway station.Later, he directed the railway officials to look into the problems raised by passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasimha Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp