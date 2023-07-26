Country bombs found in house of Byreddy’s aide

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 22 country-made-bombs were found in a water tank on the top of a house at Mucchumarri village in Pagidyala mandal of Nandyal district on Tuesday. The house is owned by Boya Madhu, a close follower of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, who also hails from the same village.

According to police, the bombs packed in a plastic cover were found in the water tank by Madhu while he was cleaning it. Stunned on seeing the bombs, Madhu immediately informed the matter to police. Mucchumarri SI Nagarajuna said based on information provided by Madhu they rushed to the house and seized the bombs. A bomb squad also visited the house. A case was registered.

Police started investigating the case from different angles. It is suspected that someone might have hidden the bombs in the water tank. On hearing the news, a large number of villagers thronged the house of Madhu.

Nandyal district SP K Raghuveer Reddy urged the people to pass on information to police about any illegal activity taking place in their vicinity and also about the suspicious movement of strangers. The names of informants will be kept confidential, he said. The SP directed the police to register bind over cases if any stranger was found moving in the restricted areas.

