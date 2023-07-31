CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagan to lay stone for Inorbit Mall on August 1

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Inorbit Mall at Kailasapuram in the city on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will also launch development works worth Rs 138 crore of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and inaugurate five new projects at Andhra University during his visit to the city. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Inorbit Mall being set up by Raheja group at a cost of Rs 600 crore is the first one in Andhra Pradesh. The mall will house outlets of 200 companies. With 6 lakh sq ft floor space, it will be the biggest mall in AP and Telangana. The mall is likely to provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 people. Raheja group has taken 17 acres of prime land close to the national highway from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority on lease. Construction of the mall will be completed in 24 months.

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said, “The mall will attract tourists from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, who visit Vizag. Raheja group has also agreed to construct an IT tower in the site.”

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Element - Pharma Incubation Centre and Bio-Monitoring Hub at Siripuram. The other projects of AU include Tech Startup Incubation Centre - Aha Hub, AU Digital Zone and Smart Classroom Complex - Algorithm, AU School of International Business and AU Avanti Aquaculture Innovation Skill Hub. After launching the projects, the Chief Minister will interact with students at the AU Convention Centre.

