Weatherman warns of severe heatwave in eight mandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury level shot up in parts of Andhra Pradesh after a few days of respite from the heat as severe heatwave conditions were reported in 10 mandals, while heatwave conditions were recorded in 105 mandals of the State on Friday.

Epuru in Palandu district and Kanimerka in Vizianagaram district reported the highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius.Around 100 places in the State reported daytime temperature above 43.96 degree Celsius on Friday.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely in eight mandals, three each in Alluri Sitharama Raju and YSR Kadapa district, one each in Eluru and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts, on Saturday. Heatwave conditions, too, are likely in 256 mandals.

According to the APSDMA, severe heatwave conditions were reported at four mandals each in Kakinada and Viziangaram districts and two mandals in Anakapalle district on Friday. As many as 12 mandals each in Anakaplle and East Godavari, 10 mandals in Vizianagaram, nine each in Eluru and Krishna, seven each in NTR and Palnadu, and six in Guntur districts experienced heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to continue on Sunday also,” said APSDMA MD Dr BR Ambedkar and advised people to stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm.As per the IMD, Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of South Arabian Sea and Maldives area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, entire Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal and East-central Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Thunderstorm and lightening are likely at isolated places in coastal as well as Rayalseema districts for the next two days. Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places. At the same time, hot weather is likely across the State for the next couple of days.

