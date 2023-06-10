RVR&JC celebrates Graduation Day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR&JC Engineering College conducted its eighth Graduation Day ceremony for 1,177 graduates of 2019-23 batch here on Friday.Also, 991 students received gold medals for bagging top scores in various branches including civil, mechanical, chemical, computer science, business system, electrical, electronics, and IT department, said college president Rayapati Srinivas.

While, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof P Rajasekhar graced the occasion as guest of honour.“India is in third place in the entire world with the highest number of startup companies being set up in the country and young minds like you should work hard to make India top the list,” Naidu said.

Later, he along with other dignitaries inaugurated the newly set up Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (ITBI) which would help the students to make new innovations and improve their knowledge. Parents, college officials and others were also present.

