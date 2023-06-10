TDP will expedite capital Amaravati works: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence that Amaravati will continue to be the State capital, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that once the party comes back to power, the capital development works will pick up the pace.

“The expiry date for the YSRC government is almost over. We have planned to develop Amaravati on the lines of Hyderabad. But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has gambled with the future of the people of the State by coming up with the three-capital proposal,” he observed.

During an interaction with Information-TDP (I-TDP) activists on Friday, whom he termed major campaigners of the party, he said, “You are conquering the world using mobile phones. I am extremely happy that the I-TDP activists have made the membership enrolment programme a grand success.”

For any political outfit, activists are the backbone as they act like bridges between the people and the party. Within a few hours after the TDP mini-manifesto was announced at Mahanadu, it reached every household. People are now discussing the TDP manifesto. “Making the poor the rich is my dream and I am confident of realising it by effectively implementing the Poor to Rich programme included in the TDP manifesto,” he asserted.

“On Thursday, without giving permission to me to interact with Haj pilgrims at Namburu as per the schedule, the Chief Minister went there at the same time. It is really shameful that this kind of persons are totally misusing their power,” the Opposition Leader remarked.

Recalling that the previous TDP government had sanctioned Rs 80 crore for Haj House and even laid the foundation stone for it, Naidu said, “The Chief Minister, who could not build the Haj House, is promising to set up three capitals. The Haj House in Vijayawada will be completed soon after the TDP returns to power.”

Except laying the stones for which foundations were already laid, did the Chief Minister complete even a single project? Naidu asked.Taking a dig at the State ministers, he said, “They are only reading out the script drafted by the YSRC leaders and their daily duty is somehow or the other to blame me.”

