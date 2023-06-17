Over 3 lakh people download Disha App in Bapatla district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 3.61 lakh people have downloaded and registered in Disha App in Bapatla district, said Superintendant of Police Vakul Jindal on Friday. The SP said that following the instructions of the State government a mega drive on Disha App was conducted on June 14 and 15 across the State. As part of it, the Bapatla district achieved a record of 25,929 Disha App downloads in the last two days.

In order to prevent any misconceptions of the people on the app, district police along with Mahila police, have conducted a special drive and raised awareness among the people by encouraging them to download the Disha app without fail, said the SP. Police visited bus stands, railway stations, colleges, factories, and other main centres across the district and explained the uses of the Disha App to the public, he added.

The Disha App was created by the AP government to help women in emergencies. When the person presses the SOS button, automatically it connects to Disha Command Control Centre and provides details such as name, address, and location. Additionally, it sends a 10-second video to the control centre, which forwards the details directly to a nearby police station for immediate response, the SP informed.

GUNTUR: Around 3.61 lakh people have downloaded and registered in Disha App in Bapatla district, said Superintendant of Police Vakul Jindal on Friday. The SP said that following the instructions of the State government a mega drive on Disha App was conducted on June 14 and 15 across the State. As part of it, the Bapatla district achieved a record of 25,929 Disha App downloads in the last two days. In order to prevent any misconceptions of the people on the app, district police along with Mahila police, have conducted a special drive and raised awareness among the people by encouraging them to download the Disha app without fail, said the SP. Police visited bus stands, railway stations, colleges, factories, and other main centres across the district and explained the uses of the Disha App to the public, he added. The Disha App was created by the AP government to help women in emergencies. When the person presses the SOS button, automatically it connects to Disha Command Control Centre and provides details such as name, address, and location. Additionally, it sends a 10-second video to the control centre, which forwards the details directly to a nearby police station for immediate response, the SP informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });