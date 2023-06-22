Ambedkar memorial will be made a popular tourist spot, says AP Social Welfare Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking measures to make the Dr BR Ambedkar memorial coming up at Swaraj Maidan in the city, the most popular tourist spot in the country, said Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna. Speaking after inspecting the progress of the works of the 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to construct the memorial to explain the ideology of Ambedkar to the people of the State.

Claiming that no other State in the country has installed such a tall statue of Ambedkar, he said the 125-ft statue is coming up on an 80-ft pedestal.“Dalits in the State are hailing Jagan for taking up the Ambedkar memorial project. A museum and an exhibition hall will also be built as part of the `400 crore project,” he added.

