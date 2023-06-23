YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils Rs 100-crore oil refinery, lays stone for 3 projects in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated an edible oil refinery of Godrej Agrovet Limited worth Rs 100 crore at Chintalapudi in Eluru district from his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

He also laid the foundation stones for three projects, including KRIBHCO’s (Krishak Bharati Cooperative) Rs 610 crore bio-ethanol plant and Rs 315-crore Viswa Samudra Ethanol Distillery, both at Sarvepalli in Nellore district, and a Rs 400-crore soluble coffee manufacturing unit of CCL Food and Beverages Limited at Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district. Jagan said the three industries will be readied at the earliest.

The projects, with an investment value of Rs 1,325 crore, are expected to generate over 1,500 jobs. While the bio-ethanol plant will have a production capacity of 500 kilolitres per day (KLPD) and create over 1,000 employment opportunities, the Viswa Samudra distillery will be able to produce 200 KLPD ethanol and create 500 jobs.

On the other hand, CCL’s unit in Tirupati district will have a production capacity of 16,000 tonnes and will provide direct and indirect employment to 400 people. Describing the foundation-laying as a wonderful moment, the Chief minister said the four new units will provide direct and indirect employment to over 2,500 people.

The two units in Sarvepalli will be a game-changer in Nellore’s industrial growth, he remarked. He expressed happiness that the pacts signed during the Global Investors Summit were translating into reality.

“I am happy to note that the 400-tonne capacity edible oil refinery unit in Eluru district started operations within nine months of receiving clearances. The unit will create to 500 jobs,” he said.

Thanking the industrialists for coming forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan assured them that the government is ready to extend any sort of support and reminded them that the officials are just a phone call away.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for industries) R Karikal Valaven, several industrialists and senior officials were present during the programme.

