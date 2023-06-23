Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils Rs 100-crore oil refinery, lays stone for 3 projects in AP

The projects, with an investment value of Rs 1,325 crore, are expected to generate over 1,500 jobs.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated an edible oil refinery of Godrej Agrovet Limited worth Rs 100 crore at Chintalapudi in Eluru district from his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

He also laid the foundation stones for three projects, including KRIBHCO’s (Krishak Bharati Cooperative) Rs 610 crore bio-ethanol plant and Rs 315-crore Viswa Samudra Ethanol Distillery, both at Sarvepalli in Nellore district, and a Rs 400-crore soluble coffee manufacturing unit of CCL Food and Beverages Limited at Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district. Jagan said the three industries will be readied at the earliest.

The projects, with an investment value of Rs 1,325 crore, are expected to generate over 1,500 jobs. While the bio-ethanol plant will have a production capacity of 500 kilolitres per day (KLPD) and create over 1,000 employment opportunities, the Viswa Samudra distillery will be able to produce 200 KLPD ethanol and create 500 jobs.

On the other hand, CCL’s unit in Tirupati district will have a production capacity of 16,000 tonnes and will provide direct and indirect employment to 400 people. Describing the foundation-laying as a wonderful moment, the Chief minister said the four new units will provide direct and indirect employment to over 2,500 people.

The two units in Sarvepalli will be a game-changer in Nellore’s industrial growth, he remarked. He expressed happiness that the pacts signed during the Global Investors Summit were translating into reality.
“I am happy to note that the 400-tonne capacity edible oil refinery unit in Eluru district started operations within nine months of receiving clearances. The unit will create to 500 jobs,” he said.

Thanking the industrialists for coming forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan assured them that the government is ready to extend any sort of support and reminded them that the officials are just a phone call away.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for industries) R Karikal Valaven, several industrialists and senior officials were present during the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp