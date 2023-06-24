Home States Andhra Pradesh

CACP chief tells farmers to cultivate millets in AP

The State government should encourage farmers to go for alternative crops instead of traditional crops to achieve better yield and higher income.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Millets

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The regional conference of the Southern States of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) was held here on Friday. Speaking at the conference, CACP Chairman Vijay Paul Sharma said cultivation of millets will be beneficial to farmers and there is need to encourage the millet farmers.

The conference was attended by CACP members, AP State Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and agriculture commissioners of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, besides AP.The CACP will take the opinions of farmers into consideration before finalising the report on the fixation of prices for 2024-25 Rabi crops. It will also take market situation into consideration, while preparing the report, he promised.

The State government should encourage farmers to go for alternative crops instead of traditional crops to achieve better yield and higher income.Farmers growing millets should be extended all possible help, he said and added that the commission will make efforts to ensure remunerative prices for the seasonal crops also. Equal importance should be given to food, commercial and horticulture crops, he stressed.

