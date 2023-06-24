Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pandemonium mars GMC council meet

However, the YSRC corporators denied the allegations as baseless and suggested the TDP leaders to retrospect the fact that the city was utterly neglected under their regime.

Published: 24th June 2023

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporations council meeting was held amid chaos as the opposition Telugu Desam party corporators got into a heated argument with the YSRC corporators, throwing allegations at each other on Friday.

The point of contention revolved around the scarcity of water at the tail-end areas of the city. The issue arose during the question hour when the TDP corporators confronted YSRC corporators over the delay in various development works of water projects across the city.

Earlier, TDP women leaders staged protests in front of GMC office and broke mud pots as a protest against water scarcity. They also alleged that cheap quality products are being utilised in the new pipeline works which are under progress in various areas in the city.

However, the YSRC corporators denied the allegations as baseless and suggested the TDP leaders to retrospect the fact that the city was utterly neglected under their regime. This lead to heated arguments between the corporators of both parties.

As a result, the meeting got delayed and the council only discussed 43 questions out of total 94 on Friday.
As per the agenda, as many as 94 questions and 386 proposals were to be discussed in the meeting.Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu announced that the meeting will be continued on Saturday and the remaining issues would be discussed on the second day of the meeting.

