Trapped leopard released back into wild by Andhra Pradesh forest dept

VIJAYAWADA: The forest department officials released the leopard, which was trapped on Friday late night after it had attacked a three-year-old boy near the Seventh Mile point adjacent to the Tirumala Ghat road, into Talakona forest range, a far away place in Seshachalam hills on Saturday. It may be recalled that the minor boy from Adoni, who was trekking to Tirumala along with his family, was injured by the leopard on Thursday night.

Following the horrifying incident, forest department officials swung into action and set up two cages—one at the Seventh Mile point and another at a few metres away. According to the officials, both the spots, which happen to be near saucer pits, are frequently visited by wild cats. Moreover, trap cameras were installed to monitor the movement of the feline. The evading leopard was trapped between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Finding the wild cat trapped in one of the cages on Saturday early morning, the forest staff alerted the higher-ups. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy along the forest department officials rushed to the spot. Medical tests were conducted on the leopard, which confirmed it to be more than one-year-old, weighing 68 kg. The big cat was, later, released back into the wild amid tight security.

Speaking to reporters, Dharma Reddy said that it was a huge relief that leopard was caught within 24 hours after its vain bid on the life of the boy.“As it is a sub-adult, its mother might also be on the prowl. Considering the circumstances, the precautionary measures will continue,” he said. Experts are of the opinion that wild cat caught might not be the one that had attacked the boy.

Generally, a leopard drags prey double of its weight. The forest officials said that the leopard might be learning to hunt its prey and accidentally attacked the child. The doctors, who have been treating the boy at Sri Venkateswara Children’s Hopsital, said that his condition has been stable.

Meanwhile, TTD continues to send the pilgrims on the footpath in a group of 200 post 7 pm. As the footpaths to Tirumala from Alipiri and Srinivasa Mangapuram fall under the purview of the forest department, the proposal for fencing these footpaths, which pose a threat to the pilgrims, will be discussed with the authorities and wildlife experts.

