Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-India cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to join politics, touring Andhra Pradesh to understand local issues

Ambati Rayudu has been touring Guntur district for the last few days "to understand the issues confronting the people at the grassroots level," reports in the local media said.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu's athleticism on the field drew a lot of attention and awe from the cricketing world on social media.

File - Ambati Rayudu to take a leap into politics! (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

GUNTUR: Ambati Rayudu, who quit all forms of cricket at the end of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to join politics in Andhra Pradesh and is likely to take up membership of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who played his last cricket match in the IPL final for eventual winner Chennai Super King on May 29, made his intentions clear during a tour of his native Guntur district.

Rayudu, who has represented both Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, now part of Telangana after the bifurcation of the state, in domestic cricket has been touring Guntur district for the last few days "to understand the issues confronting the people at the grassroots level," reports in the local media said.

"I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people's pulse and understand their problems," Rayudu told the media at a village near here on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the former India batter is touring the rural areas of Guntur to know the needs of the people and what he could do to fulfill them.

"I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose," he was quoted as saying in the reports.

The cricketer denied speculations that he was contemplating contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from either Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency, the reports said.

The reports also said that Rayudu has recently visited the Mulankareshwari temple at Aminabad village and offered special prayers. He also offered prayers at Sai Baba Temple and Bala Yesu Church in Phirangipuram.

Rayudu has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India, scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.06 in ODIs and has a top score of 124 not out. In T20Is, he has scored 42 runs in six matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu YSRCP YS Jaganmohan Reddy Guntur district
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp