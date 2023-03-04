Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villagers in a grip of fear after tiger attacks ox near Nallamala forest zone

According to the villagers information, the oxen belonging to a tribal farmer went to the fields very close to Nallamala forest area on Thursday evening and one of them didn't return home by the night

Published: 04th March 2023

Tiger

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The villagers of Y Charlapalli village in Dornala Mandal limits adjacent to Nallamala Tiger reserve forest zone is caught in fear after a tiger attacked an ox in the village fields on Thursday evening. 

According to the villagers information, the oxen belonging to a tribal farmer went to the fields very close to Nallamala forest area on Thursday evening and one of them didn’t return home by the night. The farmer and his family members started searching for the cattle and found it dead in the nearby forest locality with grave tiger attack like injuries.

Then the villagers informed the officials about the incident. Dornala forest range officials rushed to the spot and inspected the injuries on the dead body of the ox. They found the tiger pug marks at the spot. 

The officials alerted the villagers about the movements of the tiger and warned them not to send their cattle out for feeding and don’t venture into fields nearer to the forest area alone. Meanwhile the forest officials fixed the trap cameras to track down the tigers movements in the location. 
 

Comments

