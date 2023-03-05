Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mukhra-K sarpanch conferred Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 

Meenakshi said that the village was financially empowered, free of open defecation and witnessed widespread adoption of cashless transactions. 

Published: 05th March 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mukhra-K sarpanch Meenakshi receives an award from Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Saturday

Mukhra-K sarpanch Meenakshi receives an award from Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Saturday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat presented the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman to Mukhra-K sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Central Jal Shakti Sakha, New Delhi on Saturday. She was honoured for her outstanding performance and exemplary contribution for getting the village accredited with the ODF-plus category under the 11th phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan- Gramin. 

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi said that two solar power grids worth `4 lakh, with a total output of 6KV, were installed in the village from the revenue the rural civic body had generated through the sale of vermicompost. 

“The solar power grids help the village save electricity expenditure to the tune of Rs 10,000 per month. The civic body is consuming 4KV of the electricity generated and the remaining 2KV of power is being sold to the government through the power grid,” she explained. 

Stating that Mukhra-K had received several awards from the Union and State governments for implementing various schemes, the sarpanch said that the village was a symbol of self-reliance and a role model for other gram panchayats in the State.

Meenakshi said that the village was financially empowered, free of open defecation and witnessed widespread adoption of cashless transactions. 

She spoke about the schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and later, donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund from the profits generated through the sale of vermicompost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajender Singh Shekhawat Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman Droupadi Murmu Mukhra-K sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp