Mukhra-K sarpanch conferred Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 

ADILABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat presented the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman to Mukhra-K sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Central Jal Shakti Sakha, New Delhi on Saturday. She was honoured for her outstanding performance and exemplary contribution for getting the village accredited with the ODF-plus category under the 11th phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan- Gramin.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi said that two solar power grids worth `4 lakh, with a total output of 6KV, were installed in the village from the revenue the rural civic body had generated through the sale of vermicompost.

“The solar power grids help the village save electricity expenditure to the tune of Rs 10,000 per month. The civic body is consuming 4KV of the electricity generated and the remaining 2KV of power is being sold to the government through the power grid,” she explained.

Stating that Mukhra-K had received several awards from the Union and State governments for implementing various schemes, the sarpanch said that the village was a symbol of self-reliance and a role model for other gram panchayats in the State.

Meenakshi said that the village was financially empowered, free of open defecation and witnessed widespread adoption of cashless transactions.

She spoke about the schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and later, donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund from the profits generated through the sale of vermicompost.

