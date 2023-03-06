Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rise in temperature leads to forest fire in Andhra's Nallamala forest

According to the available data, 10-15 man made fires are recorded on an average at various parts in each division in a day during every summer season.

forest fire

Image of a wildfire used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With rising temperatures in the district, where the day temperature is almost touching 40 degrees Celsius for the past few days, fire breaks, also known as forest fires are often being witnessed in Nallamala forest.

Over five cases of fire, breaks are reported daily in Atmakur and Nandyal forest division of Nandyal district. According to the available data, 10-15 man-made fires are recorded on average at various parts in each division in a day during every summer season.

Speaking with TNIE Atmakur division forest officer (DFO) Alenchan Teran said, “At present, all fire incidents were only ground fires, with no effect on trees and animals. Generally such fires are recorded from February to May in every season.”

“Beat officers and trained staff are working to control such incidents. Strict vigil has been set up and awareness camps are being held in adjacent villages of Nallamala forest to create awareness among the people to be cautious,” he added.

