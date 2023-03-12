Home States Andhra Pradesh

Damaged diaphragm of Polavaram project wall to be rebuilt in 3 months

Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar apprised the Chief Secretary of the progress of project works and the time frame by which they will be completed.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A target has been set to reconstruct the damaged part of diaphragm wall (underground structural elements commonly used as retention systems and permanent foundation walls) of the Polavaram project within three months. This was disclosed at Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy’s review of Polavaram project with senior officials of the Water Resources Department on Saturday. 

The Chief Secretary took stock of the progress of the diaphragm wall works and enquired about the extent of damage, measures taken to address the issue and the time required for completing the works. He also sought the status of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the project displaced families and other issues pertaining to Polavaram. 

Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar apprised the Chief Secretary of the progress of project works and the time frame by which they will be completed. R&R Commissioner Sridhar, Polavaram project Chief Engineer Sudhakar Babu, Superintending Engineer Narasimha Murthy and other officials were present.

