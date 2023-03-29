Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam turns fortress as G20 meet begins

The event provided a platform for the delegates to share their expertise in infrastructure development and explore solutions to global challenges.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan arriving at the venue of the G20 meet in the Port City on Tuesday. He landed at Vizag airport at 7pm, hours behind schedule as his flight reportedly developed a snag | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A security blanket was thrown over Visakhapatnam as the second edition of the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting kicked off in the city on Tuesday. 

On day one, 57 delegates from 14 member countries, eight guest countries and 10 international organisations attended the meeting and deliberated on the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India’s G20 Presidency. 

In the evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joined the delegates for a brief meeting and took part in the “Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad” gala dinner. 

Delegates focussed on the theme of ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’ and discussed facets of making cities economic centres of growth and financing urban infrastructure. The event provided a platform for the delegates to share their expertise in infrastructure development and explore solutions to global challenges.  

Focus on financing models on day 1

The meeting also discussed other important themes such as innovative financing models to scale up private sector investment to address the infrastructure financing gap for creating future cities and discussing the potential application of Quality Infrastructure Investment (QII) indicators across projects.

Delegates being welcomed at the main venue in Visakhapatnam | Express

Experts from UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), IMF (International Monetary Fund), ADB (Asian Development Bank) and EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) took part in a roundtable conducted on the sidelines of the conference to discuss the role of infrastructure definitions and taxonomies in making better data-driven decisions. 

Representatives from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico and the Office for National Statistics, United Kingdom, presented case studies on improving national infrastructure spending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delegates Visakhapatnam G20 meet
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp