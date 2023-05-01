Former minister Ganta ridicules laying stone for airport 2nd time in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao ridiculed the YSRC government for laying the foundation stone for the second time for the big ticket projects of Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said the foundation stone for these projects was laid by the previous TDP regime in February 2019. The YSRC government, which failed to lay even one brick, is now laying the foundation for these projects on May 3 just one year ahead of the elections, he said. Ganta alleged that the YSRC government was indulging in diversion tactics and it should explain why many big IT companies such as HSBC and IBM shifted from Vizag. The YSRC government did not make any move on the metro rail project without which the new airport project would be meaningless, he observed.