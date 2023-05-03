Srikakulam: Bridge over Bahuda river collapses, lorry carrying 70 tonne granite falls over

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An old bridge built over River Bahuda near Ichchapuram town in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district collapsed on Wednesday when a granite-laden lorry was passing through the bridge.

The lorry driver and the cleaner escaped with minor injuries. The truck fell into the waters.

The bridge was constructed in 1929 during the British-era. The granite-laden lorry was carrying nearly 70 tonnes of load when it was crossing the bridge, police said.

The lorry was not supposed to travel on the bridge; the driver drove the vehicle over the bridge unknowingly, said sources.

An #ancient #bridge built during the #British era in #Srikakulam district has #collapsed. The bridge over the Bahuda river near #Ichhapuram suddenly collapsed around 6 am. It was built in 1929. the bridge collapsed when a stone #lorry weighing 70 tons was passing... pic.twitter.com/gxE8BqsyCw — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) May 3, 2023

According to sources, the granite-laden lorry was heading towards Ongole from Odisha when the bridge collapsed.

Ichapuram rural police rushed to the spot and suspended traffic by placing barricades at the bridge.

Locals as well as political parties have been protesting against the illegal sand mining around the bridge for some time and demanding stoppage of illegal mining in order to protect the bridge.

Speaking to TNIE, Ichchapuram rural sub-inspector V Ramesh said traffic was diverted through national highway-16 after the bridge collapsed. "We have registered a case under Section IPC 279, 427 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDP) Act, 1984. We have taken the driver and cleaner into our custody and the investigation is on," SI Ramesh said.

