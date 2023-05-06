Powerlifting champ from AP wins 4 silver medals

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: From balancing her responsibilities to winning four silver medals at the Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Kerala, S Chandrakala’s journey has been an inspiration for many.

The championship, held under the auspices of several powerlifting federations, saw the participation of over 200 athletes and officials from 11 countries, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, Mongolia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Philippines, Hong Kong, and India.

An excise constable from Vijayawada, Chandrakala won the silver medals in Squat (205 kgs), Bench Press (112.5 kgs), and Deadlift (200 kgs) categories.“I am overjoyed on winning the medals. It is not only the result of my hard work, but also the support I received from my family, friends, and colleagues. It was challenging to balance my responsibilities towards my family and work, while striving towards my goal. However, this achievement serves as a testament to the fact that one should never give up on their dreams, despite the various obligations that come with life. Hopefully, my success will inspire others to pursue their aspirations,” she expressed.

Chandrakala began training at the age of 14. She said powerlifting is a great way to stay fit, strong, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her aim is now to fulfill her childhood dream of winning an international championship and inspire young girls and women to take up powerlifting. She wants to bring laurels to the nation through her achievements.“I am delighted to support my wife’s achievements in powerlifting. I am committed to contributing to her success by assisting her with training and providing support at home,” her husband and coach at the Railway Institute Gym in Vijayawada B Sandeep said.

