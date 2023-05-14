Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former CJI Ramana takes part in cleaning drive to make Tirumala plastic-free

As many as 1,600 bags of plastic waste were collected from the ghat roads.  TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that sanitation workers had gone on a lightning strike 25 days ago without any prior notice.

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, participated in the cleanup drive. 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The mass cleaning programme -- Suddha Tirumala-Sundara Tirumala -- organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday to make ghat roads and footpaths plastic-free was a huge success as scores of people, including former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, participated in the drive. 

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana urged pilgrims to maintain hygiene atop the temple town. “Everyone must contribute towards preserving the sanctity of the place. Pilgrims must treat the town like their puja room in their house,” the ex-CJI said as he flagged off the campaign along with TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati district collector Venkataramana Reddy, SP Parameshwar Reddy at Alipiri.

As many as 1,600 bags of plastic waste were collected from the ghat roads.  TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that sanitation workers had gone on a lightning strike 25 days ago without any prior notice. The EO urged employees, devotees and Srivari workers to voluntarily participate in this drive in mission mode.

