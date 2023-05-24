Tirupati doctor bags AIR 22 in UPSC exam

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar and ENS By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ HYDERABAD/ NEW DELHI : Two candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Dr GVS Pavan Datta and Tarun Patnaik Madala, bagged AIR 22 and 33 respectively in the Civil Services Examination-2022. Results for the test conducted in September last year were announced on Tuesday.

At the national level, women secured the top four ranks. Ishita Kishore, a graduate of Delhi University, secured the first spot, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi, and Smriti Mishra, who secured the second, third, and fourth ranks, respectively.

The UPSC stated that a total of 933 candidates—613 men and 320 women—have qualified the civil services examination 2022. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

Tarun Patnaik Madala

As soon as the results were out, an excited Ishita Kishore tweeted: “The best moment of my life. This is a big achievement for me and my family.”

A native of Tirupati, Dr GVS Pavan Datta studied at Viswa Bharathi High School in Gudivada, completed intermediate at Narayana College in Hyderabad and graduated in MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati. His father, G Venkateswarlu, is an LIC administrative officer in Rajampet, Annamayya district, while his mother, Lalitha Kumari, is a teacher at a Zilla Parishad High School in Koduru.

He said, “I prepared on my own and studied for 8 to 10 hours. This is my first attempt. Though I wanted to take medical science as an optional subject, my interview coach advised me to opt for Anthropology.” Pavan took coaching for the interview at CBS IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

Further, he said he aims to improve health and medical sector as tertiary care services are poor in the Telugu States. He added that writing more mock tests, taking suggestions from seniors and guides in Hyderabad helped him crack the exam with flying colours.

Tarun Patnaik from Rajamahendravaram had secured AIR 99 in 2021.He is working as an Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IAAS) cadre officer at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla.

‘Studied for at least eight hrs, prepared on my own’

He completed Class X in Rajahmundry, intermediate in Vijayawada and mechanical engineering at IIT-Guwahati. Tarun Patnaik expressed, “I was not satisfied with AIR 99. Now, I am happy as I have bagged 33rd rank. My goal is to be an IAS officer.”

Sharing his study routine, he explained, “During preparation, my goal was to complete a subject on that particular day, irrespective of whether it would take me seven hours or 12.” Kasiraju Pavana Sai Sahitya from Visakhapatnam secured AIR 234. In Telangana, five students secured ranks among the top 100. The results revealed that close to 40 candidates from the State have been recommended for appointments in various services out of a total of 933 candidates.

Uma Harathi, AIR 4, is a B.Tech graduate from IIT-Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Narayanpet district SP N Venkateshwarlu.

Ajmera Sankeeth, a native of Kalampet village in Mancherial district, secured 35th rank, followed by Sri Sai Ashrith Sakhamuri (AIR 40), Richa Kulkarni (AIR 54), HS Bhavna (AIR 55), Sai Pranav (AIR 60), and Ayan Jain (87).

Expressing his joy, Sakhamuri stated that he had been preparing for the UPSC examination for the past year-and-a-half. He cleared the exam in the first attempt after graduating from BITS Pilani. Sakhamuri is confident he will be selected to render for services in Telangana.

