Andhra Pradesh Energy Efficiency Action Plan soon

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) under the Energy Department has conducted a final validation workshop to finalise the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) that will help achieve energy savings of 3.88 mn tons of oil equivalent by 2030 as part of efforts to contribute to the country’s objective of net zero emissions by 2070.

The APSECM, with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry engaged by the Central government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency, organised a workshop for the final validation of SEEAP in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand stated the Government of India has set an ambitious target of a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030, for which all the States including Andhra Pradesh, need to prepare SEEAP to identify the energy-saving targets.

As per the report of CII, the SEEAP aims to generate awareness at a mass level and provide strategies to the focus sectors of industry, transport, agriculture fisheries and construction to create a market potential of approximately Rs 8,000 crore in the energy efficiency sector and plays a crucial role to meet the State energy savings target.

