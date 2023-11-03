Palasa and Rayagada passenger trains back on track

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad took the initiative to run the trains with available stock to provide a comfortable journey to daily commuters.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The train services to Palasa and Rayagada resumed swiftly after the train accident in Vizianagaram district on Oct 29. While the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train resumed its services on Thursday, the Rayagada passenger train was restored on Wednesday.

The two trains were involved in a rear-end collision between Kantapalle and Alamanda in Vizianagaram that claimed 14 lives and left 50 injured.    

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad took the initiative to run the trains with available stock to provide a comfortable journey to daily commuters. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted an inquiry into the train accident for the second day.

A 12-member team, headed by the commissioner, conducted the probe. As many as 60 railway staff, including loco pilots, guards and technical staff, were questioned by the team.  The train staff of all the three trains passed that on were called for an inquiry, sources said. The commissioner is likely to continue the enquiry on Friday. As many as 30 train crew members were quizzed by the probe team on Wednesday.

