Don’t provoke farmers against govt: Telangana Minister to TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the criticism of TDP and other opposition parties with regard to drought in the State, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy made it clear that only after the disaster management authority states that certain Mandal is facing drought as per its criteria, it is declared drought-hit and not just because TDP or any other party says so.

“It is purely a ploy on the part of the TDP to provoke farmers and instigate them against the YSRC government on declaration of drought-hit mandals in the State,” he observed while addressing a press conference in Nellore on Sunday.

Further elaborating, he said drought-hit mandals are declared based on the procedure set by the Centre. Rainfall, soil moisture, crop extent, and other aspects are taken into account, and based on the reports submitted by the district collectors, already 103 mandals in the State have been declared drought-hit.

Hitting back at the TDP, he said during the previous TDP regime, drought situation prevailed every year. “Let the TDP come out clean on what it did to drought-hit mandals earlier. Unfortunately, the rainfall is deficient during this monsoon, but the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is making every effort to help the affected farmers. All these are not visible to the TDP, which is looking for every opportunity to defame us,” he said.“Though ignorant of agriculture, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh claims to be an expert,” Kakani mocked.

