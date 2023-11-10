After looting, why Andhra Pradesh needs Jagan? Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking the YSRC’s new mass outreach programme ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has questioned why AP needs Jagan, when all he has accomplished is looting and destroying the State. On his official X handle on Thursday, Lokesh asserted that this is precisely the question the people of Andhra Pradesh are also asking – Why does AP need Jagan when corruption and anarchy are his only achievements in the last four-and-a-half years.

The YSRC launched the mass outreach programme on Thursday aiming to connect with a maximum number of voters ahead of the general elections in 2024. TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram said, “Even YSRC cadre are questioning the necessity of Jagan for AP. Despite the launch of ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign, YSRC cadres are wondering if the State truly requires Jagan’s leadership.”

Despite securing a significant majority in the last elections, Jagan has failed to bring any positive development in the State. Issues such as Polavaram Irrigation Project, Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Kadapa steel plant, abolition of CPS, job creation, Dalit protection, investment attraction and effective implementation of SC and ST sub-plans have remained unaddressed. Instead, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been involved in widespread corruption pertaining to sand, liquor and land, besides exploiting the underprivileged.

A recent report from Crisil has revealed that the State is burdened with substantial debts, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Lokesh also flayed the government for the unprecedented hike in power bills, breaking the back of the people. “Even the poor are not being let off by the power-hungry party,” he observed.

