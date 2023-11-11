Rapido rider helps abducted boy reunite with parents

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Hours after being kidnapped, a seven-year-old boy was united with his parents in Samalkot with the help of a Rapido rider on Thursday. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

According to police, an unidentified miscreant picked up Thadi Durga Nani, a Class 3 student, from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Municipal Elementary School at Nelamma Cheruvu in Samalkot.

The man, who had covered his face with a mask, informed the teachers that Nani’s grandmother was seriously unwell and that he had come to take him home. Convinced, the school teacher took his signature and let the boy go. Later, the man took the boy to Kakinada, called his parents and demanded `4 lakh. He threatened to kill Nani if they failed to pay him the ransom.

The boy’s parents, both daily wage labourers, had gone to Seelamvaripalem in U Kothapalli mandal to attend a function. They discussed the issue with their family, informed local councillors and lodged a complaint with Samalkot police. Peddapuram police were also alerted.

The cops checked CCTV camera footage, tracked the phone number of the accused and posted the boy’s pictures on social media platforms to trace him.In the meantime, the miscreant booked a Rapido bike with the drop location at Matham Centre in Samalkot and abandoned the boy.

“We believe that the accused left the boy as he was afraid he would get caught,” Peddapuram DSP Latha Kumari said. When the boy could not give a proper address, the Rapido rider suspected that he might have fled from his home. Subsequently, the rider handed over the boy to Samalkot police, who further informed the parents.

Samalkot and Peddapuram police have jointly launched an investigation to nab the kidnapper by tracing the number through which he booked the Rapido bike and other technical data. They questioned the school authorities and also appreciated the rider for assessing the situation and approaching the police.

DSP Kumari exuded confidence that the police teams would nab the accused soon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KAKINADA: Hours after being kidnapped, a seven-year-old boy was united with his parents in Samalkot with the help of a Rapido rider on Thursday. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused. According to police, an unidentified miscreant picked up Thadi Durga Nani, a Class 3 student, from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Municipal Elementary School at Nelamma Cheruvu in Samalkot. The man, who had covered his face with a mask, informed the teachers that Nani’s grandmother was seriously unwell and that he had come to take him home. Convinced, the school teacher took his signature and let the boy go. Later, the man took the boy to Kakinada, called his parents and demanded `4 lakh. He threatened to kill Nani if they failed to pay him the ransom.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The boy’s parents, both daily wage labourers, had gone to Seelamvaripalem in U Kothapalli mandal to attend a function. They discussed the issue with their family, informed local councillors and lodged a complaint with Samalkot police. Peddapuram police were also alerted. The cops checked CCTV camera footage, tracked the phone number of the accused and posted the boy’s pictures on social media platforms to trace him.In the meantime, the miscreant booked a Rapido bike with the drop location at Matham Centre in Samalkot and abandoned the boy. “We believe that the accused left the boy as he was afraid he would get caught,” Peddapuram DSP Latha Kumari said. When the boy could not give a proper address, the Rapido rider suspected that he might have fled from his home. Subsequently, the rider handed over the boy to Samalkot police, who further informed the parents. Samalkot and Peddapuram police have jointly launched an investigation to nab the kidnapper by tracing the number through which he booked the Rapido bike and other technical data. They questioned the school authorities and also appreciated the rider for assessing the situation and approaching the police. DSP Kumari exuded confidence that the police teams would nab the accused soon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp