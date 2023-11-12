Congress will return to power at Centre: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that the Congress is set to return to power at the Centre in 2024. Shivakumar, who is campaigning for the grand old party in the Telangana Assembly elections, visited the party headquarters of Andhra Pradesh unit in Vijayawada on Saturday, along with CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, he described the party activists as the strength of Congress. “When Congress is voted to power at the Centre, Andhra Pradesh will be given the Special Category Status as promised in Parliament at the time of State bifurcation,” he said, adding that all other assurances will also be fulfilled.

Exuding confidence of Congress victory in the Telangana Assembly elections, Shivakumar said time has come for the Congress to return to power in Andhra Pradesh also. “When it will be is in hands of the party activists. Their hardwork and efforts will decide the fate of the party in the coming days. There is nothing permanent in politics. Zeros become heroes and vice-versa,” he observed.

He is of the opinion that there is no use of regional parties like YSRC and TDP as the States are dependent on the Central funding. Hence, a national party at the helm of affairs, means development of the State. Dismissing the regional parties as family parties, he underlined the historical need for return of the Congress to power for the development of the nation.

APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju described Shivakumar as a fighter to the core with never give up attitude, which is evident from the fact that he is an eight-time MLA. “Shivakumar is a big asset to the Congress. He is our troubleshooter and the man behind the party’s resurgence in South,” he said. Earlier, accompanied by Raghuveera Reddy and APCC chief Rudraraju, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.

