Mauritius President lauds Telugu poet from ASR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mauritius President Pridvirajsing Roopun commended the exceptional contributions of Chigurumalla Sreenivas, a distinguished Telugu Poet from ASR district, known for his prolific literary output of 100 published books. Currently embarked on a global tour spanning 100 countries under the banner of Vande Vishwamataram, Sreenivas advocates for peace and goodwill.

President Roopun emphasised the critical necessity for global harmony and environmental conservation, stressing the importance of instilling these values in the younger generation. Expressing appreciation for the initiative, he thanked TANA (Telugu Association of North America) and the collaborative support of 100 Telugu Associations.

Special recognition was extended to TANA President Niranjan Srungavarapu, TANA Past President and Vande Viswamatharam Chairman Jaya Sekhar Talluri, Botswana Telugu Association President Totakura Venkateswara Rao, and others. Poet Sreenivas expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honoured by the recognition from the President of Mauritius. This journey for peace is a collective endeavour.”

