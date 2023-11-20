Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sangam Dairy director held for attack on farmers in Eluru district

The name of Dhulipalla Narendra, Sangam Dairy chairman, was mentioned as accused No 14 in the FIR.

Published: 20th November 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chebrolu police on Sunday arrested Sangam Dairy director Gollapalli Srinivas on a charge of attacking dairy farmers. According to the police, dairy farmers of Rangapuram and Vemulapalli villages in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district and the Sangam Dairy management were involved in a row over payment of nearly Rs 50 lakh dues for the milk supplied to the unit.

When the farmers and sarpanches of the two village panchayats visited the dairy unit at Sangam Jagarlamudi on November 15 to resolve the issue amicably, they were allegedly attacked by the unit management.

About 15 farmers were allegedly injured in the attack. Later, the farmers lodged a complaint in the local police station. An attempt to murder case was registered. The name of Dhulipalla Narendra, Sangam Dairy chairman, was mentioned as accused No 14 in the FIR.

