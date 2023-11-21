Bail doesn't mean Naidu has been given clean chit in APSSDC case: YSRC's Sajjala Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the grant of bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, does not mean the former Chief Minister was not involved in any scam.

Speaking to the media at YSRC headquarters on Monday, shortly after the High Court granted bail to the TDP chief, Sajjala said, “The mere conversion of interim bail to regular bail does not mean that truth has prevailed and there is no point in the TDP celebrating it. Bail does not mean, Naidu has been given a clean chit in the APSSDC case.”

Finding fault with TDP leaders and a section of media supporting the party for analysing the bail order, he opined that it might send a wrong message to the people.

“The TDP’s claims of regime revenge is being countered by the YSRC with evidence, but the Opposition is relentless in its false propaganda,” he observed.

He reiterated that Naidu was the kingpin of the skill development scam and Rs 241 crore was diverted to the TDP via shell companies. The modus operandi of the fund diversion was revealed in the IT notices served on Naidu, he said.

Elaborating on what was in the IT notices, the role of Naidu’s former PA Srinvias, Manoj Pardasani and Killaru Rajesh, he said all three had fled the country, with one going to the US and one to Dubai, and Killaru absconding. He asserted that the TDP chief was behind all these things.

Sajjala maintained that it was at the direction of Naidu, funds were released in the skill development project and his signature was on 13 different papers.

He also elaborated on the role of Ghanta Subba Rao and others in the scam.

He claimed that some key files in the project went ‘missing’ during the previous TDP regime itself.

“It is for Naidu to prove that he is not connected with the skill development scam,” he remarked.

Mocking Naidu, the YSRC leader said, “The TDP chief is out on bail claiming ill health and now with regular bail granted, his party men say, their leader will beat the victory drum. Was he not ill?”

Sajjala asserted that the court granting bail to Naidu will not have any impact on the YSRC.

“Whether Naidu is in jail or outside, it does not matter to our party. It is better if he is out of jail, so people can confront him on his corruption. However, the law will take its own course, and Naidu will get what he is due,” he said.

