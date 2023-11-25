Home States Andhra Pradesh

Main accused in Visakhapatnam harbour fire identified; efforts on to nab them: Police

Addressing the media on Saturday, Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar revealed that the police have identified the accused to be Vasupalli Nani and his uncle Satyam, both fishermen.

Published: 25th November 2023 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 04:50 PM

Flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out in a jetty area, in Visakhapatnam, early Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After six days, Visakhapatnam city police have unraveled the mystery behind the fire accident that destroyed over 40 boats at the fishing harbour on the night of November 19. Two accused were identified and efforts are on to nab them.

The duo reportedly consumed liquor on the boat and, under the influence of alcohol, threw cigarette butts onto the engine of an adjacent boat. This triggered the fire as nylon nets on the boat also caught flame. The breakthrough in the case was achieved with the help of CCTV footage, the commissioner stated.

Earlier a YouTuber and fisherman also named Nani was interrogated in the case and the Police confirmed that he was not involved in the incident. The two accused fled after the incident due to fear, according to the commissioner.

The commissioner announced that security at the fishing harbour would be intensified, and actions have already been initiated against those consuming liquor in public places. "Unfortunately, a half-burnt cigarette butt caused the devastating fire, he added.

